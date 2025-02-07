Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 53.50% to Rs 44.47 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 53.50% to Rs 44.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales44.4728.97 54 OPM %2.07-0.10 -PBDT0.92-0.02 LP PBT0.88-0.05 LP NP0.88-0.05 LP

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

