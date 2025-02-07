Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.50% to Rs 44.47 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 53.50% to Rs 44.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.4728.972.07-0.100.92-0.020.88-0.050.88-0.05

