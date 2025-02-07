Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panth Infinity reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Panth Infinity reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 401.53% to Rs 13.14 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 401.53% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13.142.62 402 OPM %11.42-4.58 -PBDT1.50-0.12 LP PBT1.50-0.12 LP NP1.11-0.12 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Baroda Extrusion reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story