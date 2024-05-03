JBM Auto PAT doubles to Rs 56 cr in Q4 FY24

The JBM Group company's consolidated net profit surged 98.61% to Rs 55.75 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 28.07 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 47.11% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,485.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 81.62 crore in fourth quarter of FY24, higher than Rs 36.74 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from Component division was at Rs 781.17 crore (up 10.08% YoY) and revenue from OEM division was Rs 631.43 crore (up 184.03% YoY) during the quarter under review.

However, revenue from Tool Room division declined 11.62% YoY to Rs 73.14 crore.

For FY24, JBM Auto has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 178.83 crore (up 43.77% YoY) and 5,009.35 crore (up 29.86% YoY), respectively.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended final dividend of Rs 1.50 for the year ended 31 March 2023.

JBM Auto is engaged in the automotive business that manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies & moulds and buses including sale of spare parts, accessories & maintenance contract of buses.

The scrip fell 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 1,955.70 on the BSE.

