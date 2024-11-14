Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.96% to Rs 19.68 crore

Net Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.96% to Rs 19.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.6818.93 4 OPM %-4.322.11 -PBDT-0.090.51 PL PBT-2.07-0.99 -109 NP-10.32-0.73 -1314

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India bond yields marginally higher, traders await debt supply via auction

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts; See markets doubling every 5 yrs: Raamdeo Agrawal

PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants return to winning ways with big win over Bengal

Top 5 winter skincare routines for your dry skin to keep it healthy

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story