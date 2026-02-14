Jindal Photo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 116.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net loss of Jindal Photo reported to Rs 116.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.640.48-18053.1372.92-116.8724.63-116.8924.61-116.9424.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News