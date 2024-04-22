Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 712.75, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 163.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.58% jump in NIFTY and a 56.71% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 712.75, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 22282.95. The Sensex is at 73435.91, up 0.48%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 0.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8909, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

