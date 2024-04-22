Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty jumps after booking value stood at Rs 1,775 cr in Q4

Oberoi Realty jumps after booking value stood at Rs 1,775 cr in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oberoi Realty added 2.02% to Rs 1,423.60 after the company reported booking value of Rs 1,775 crore during the quarter.

In Q4 FY24, in terms of volume, the Mumbai based realty developer company booked 4,48,844 square foot (Sq.ft) area while 228 units were booked.

On financial year 2024 basis, the companys booking value stood at Rs 4,007 crore in FY24. Carpet area of 10,76,192 sq.ft and 705 units booked in FY24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Oberoi Realty is India's leading real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 48.74% to Rs 360.15 crore on 35.34% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1053.64 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Broader mkt underperforms; realty shares decline

Sensex slips 168 pts; realty shares rally for 8th day

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares advance

Benchmarks trade near flat line, realty shares rally for 6th day

Market erases gains; realty shares advance

Barometers turn rangebound; Nifty hovers around 22,300; VIX slides 3.6%

Dilip Buildcon edges higher after CRISIL revises outlook to 'positive' from 'negative'

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Speculative Net Long Positions In Euro Fall

Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story