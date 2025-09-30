Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel commissions 250 MT Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at Angul

Jindal Steel commissions 250 MT Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at Angul

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Jindal Steel has successfully commissioned its 250 MT Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) Converter at the Angul integrated steel plant, adding 3 MTPA of crude steelmaking capacity. With the first heat now tapped, the company's total capacity at Angul has risen from 6 MTPA to 9 MTPAbringing Angul closer to its goal of achieving 12 MTPA within the current financial year.

The synchronised commissioning of Blast Furnace 2 and BOF Converter marks a significant milestone for India's steel self-reliance. This integrated flow into downstream mills ensures steady supplies of Indian-made steel for infrastructure, energy, Automotives, Oil & Gas and Real Estate sectors.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

