Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR lingers around record low levels

INR lingers around record low levels

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee continues to linger around record low levels in range bound moves on Tuesday morning. INR opened at Rs 88.73 per dollar and recovered to a high of 88.69 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day lower by 7 paise at its all-time closing low of 88.79 against US dollar. Rupee is hovering near its all-time low level as investors remained concerned over global trade uncertainties and impact of US visa fee hike on India's IT services exports. Negative cues from domestic equities also weighed down the counter. Indian shares gave up early gains to end marginally lower on Monday as caution set in ahead of RBI's upcoming MPC meet. Continued foreign fund selling, escalating tensions in Europe and the Middle East, fears of a potential U.S. government shutdown and trade-related uncertainties also kept investors on edge as Moody's affirmed India's sovereign credit rating at 'Baa3' and maintained a stable outlook. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit a high of 80,851 in early trade before reversing course to end the session down 61.52 points, or 0.08 percent, at 80,364.94, extending losses for the seventh consecutive session. The broader NSE Nifty index closed down 19.80 points, or 0.08 percent, at 24,634.90. Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy meeting outcome on October 1, is expected to influence rupee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atishay gains on securing rate contract from Goa Electronics

Sobha Ltd Falls 0.98%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spurts 3.22%

Shares of Aptus Pharma list in MT Group

Shares of Seshaasai Technologies list in MT Group

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story