Jindal Steel & Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 929, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.88% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 3.46% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 929, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25036.9. The Sensex is at 82130.42, down 0.45%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 0.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9382.85, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 934, down 0.85% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd tumbled 7.88% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 3.46% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

