Jindal Steel & Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 929, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25036.9. The Sensex is at 82130.42, down 0.45%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has gained around 0.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9382.85, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.09 lakh shares in last one month.