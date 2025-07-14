Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1483.9, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.1% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 16.49% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1483.9, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25036.9. The Sensex is at 82130.42, down 0.45%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 3.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36097.85, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.91 lakh shares in last one month.