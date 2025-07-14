Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paramount Wires & Cables announces cessation of director

Paramount Wires & Cables announces cessation of director

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
With effect from 13 July 2025

Paramount Wires & Cables announced the cessation of Praveena Kala (DIN: 08765830), Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company has completed her term as an Independent Director of the Company. Accordingly, she ceased to be the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 13 July 2025.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

