Paramount Wires & Cables announces cessation of director

With effect from 13 July 2025

Paramount Wires & Cables announced the cessation of Praveena Kala (DIN: 08765830), Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company has completed her term as an Independent Director of the Company. Accordingly, she ceased to be the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 13 July 2025.

