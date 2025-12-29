Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Jindal Steel today announced a significant expansion of its structural steel manufacturing capabilities at its Raigarh facility, under which the company will double its existing structural steel capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid 2028.

The expansion will substantially enhance the availability of heavy and ultra-heavy structural steel sections in India and reinforce Jindal Steel's leadership in the structural steel segment.

As part of the expansion roadmap, Jindal Steel will commission a new, dedicated structural steel mill, alongside advanced upstream and downstream technology upgrades. This will enable the manufacture of larger, heavier, and more complex parallel flange sections required for next-generation infrastructure and energy projects. The company currently manufactures parallel flange sections ranging from 100 mm to 900 mm, with sectional weights of up to 333 kg per metre. With the ongoing expansion, production capability will extend to ultra-heavy sections reaching 1,100 mm depth and 1,500 kg per metre.

These enhanced capabilities will support growing demand from infrastructure, refinery, power, renewable energy, transmission, and high-rise construction projects, while significantly reducing India's reliance on imported heavy structural steel sections.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avantel bags Rs 4-crore defence order

Dharti Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

CEIGALL receives LoA for Indore-Ujjain greenfield highway project

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Saudi Water Authority

Stock Alert: Coforge, Vedanta, Suzlon Energy, Solarworld Energy Solutions

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story