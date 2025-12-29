Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Jindal Steel today announced a significant expansion of its structural steel manufacturing capabilities at its Raigarh facility, under which the company will double its existing structural steel capacity from 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2.4 MTPA by mid 2028.

The expansion will substantially enhance the availability of heavy and ultra-heavy structural steel sections in India and reinforce Jindal Steel's leadership in the structural steel segment.

As part of the expansion roadmap, Jindal Steel will commission a new, dedicated structural steel mill, alongside advanced upstream and downstream technology upgrades. This will enable the manufacture of larger, heavier, and more complex parallel flange sections required for next-generation infrastructure and energy projects. The company currently manufactures parallel flange sections ranging from 100 mm to 900 mm, with sectional weights of up to 333 kg per metre. With the ongoing expansion, production capability will extend to ultra-heavy sections reaching 1,100 mm depth and 1,500 kg per metre.