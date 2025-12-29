Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Saudi Water Authority

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Saudi Water Authority

Image
Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) secured a Letter of Award for a 'Large' repeat order from Saudi Water Authority (SWA), towards Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the Advanced Technology Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis (BWRO) Plant with a capacity of 50 Million Litre per Day ('MLD'), at Aljouf in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to the company's order classification, the value of the 'Large' order ranges between Rs 250 crore to Rs 600 crore.

WABAG will Design, Supply, Construct, and Commission this 50 MLD BWRO plant over fourteen (14) months with state-of-the-art technology, where the facility will treat raw water supplied from bore well fields which contains rare elements, requiring a robust pre-treatment using Ceramic Membrane technology followed by Micron Cartridge Filtration and Reverse Osmosis, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable water supply for the region. We have received the Letter of Award and contracting formalities will commence now. Post signing the contract, the effective date for commencement of execution will be announced.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 66-cr power cable order from Hild Projects

Ceigall India rises as subsidiary secures Rs 1,089-cr Indore-Ujjain road project

US dollar index net speculative shorts fall further

Sensex, Nifty pare early gains; metal shares shine

CEIGALL receives LoA for Indore-Ujjain greenfield highway project

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story