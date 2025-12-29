Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from Saudi Water Authority

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) secured a Letter of Award for a 'Large' repeat order from Saudi Water Authority (SWA), towards Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the Advanced Technology Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis (BWRO) Plant with a capacity of 50 Million Litre per Day ('MLD'), at Aljouf in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to the company's order classification, the value of the 'Large' order ranges between Rs 250 crore to Rs 600 crore.

WABAG will Design, Supply, Construct, and Commission this 50 MLD BWRO plant over fourteen (14) months with state-of-the-art technology, where the facility will treat raw water supplied from bore well fields which contains rare elements, requiring a robust pre-treatment using Ceramic Membrane technology followed by Micron Cartridge Filtration and Reverse Osmosis, to ensure long-term reliability and sustainable water supply for the region. We have received the Letter of Award and contracting formalities will commence now. Post signing the contract, the effective date for commencement of execution will be announced.