CEIGALL receives LoA for Indore-Ujjain greenfield highway project

From Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation

Ceigall Infra Projects, wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) for the construction of the Indore-Ujjain Greenfield (Access Control) four-lane highway with paved shoulders, to be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The project involves development of a 48.10 km-long access-controlled greenfield highway, starting from Km 0.000 near Pitra Parvat and terminating at Km 48.100, including the Simhastha bypass (Km 2.600). The project has been awarded at a Bid Project Cost of Rs 1,089 crore and is to be executed over a period of 24 months from the date of appointment.