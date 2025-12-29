CEIGALL receives LoA for Indore-Ujjain greenfield highway project

From Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation
Ceigall Infra Projects, wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) for the construction of the Indore-Ujjain Greenfield (Access Control) four-lane highway with paved shoulders, to be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
The project involves development of a 48.10 km-long access-controlled greenfield highway, starting from Km 0.000 near Pitra Parvat and terminating at Km 48.100, including the Simhastha bypass (Km 2.600). The project has been awarded at a Bid Project Cost of Rs 1,089 crore and is to be executed over a period of 24 months from the date of appointment.
Under the scope of work, Ceigall Infra Projects will be responsible for the construction of the highway infrastructure in accordance with HAM guidelines, aimed at improving regional connectivity between Indore and Ujjain while supporting safe, efficient and high-speed vehicular movement. The project is expected to play a critical role in easing traffic congestion and enhancing access to key economic and religious hubs in Madhya Pradesh.
