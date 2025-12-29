Avantel bags Rs 4-crore defence order

Avantel announced that it has secured a services order worth Rs 4.16 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Headquarters Naval Aviation.

The contract is scheduled to be executed by 1 January 2028.

The company said the order carries a performance bank guarantee requirement of 5% as per the terms and conditions. It added that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related-party transactions, with neither the promoters nor promoter group entities having any interest in the awarding authority.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.