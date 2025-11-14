Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 31.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 573.34 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 31.31% to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 573.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 570.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.573.34570.815.338.4721.3332.7017.0423.5911.9117.34

