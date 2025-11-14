Nihar Info Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1060.78% to Rs 5.92 crore

Net profit of Nihar Info Global reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1060.78% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.920.5122.80-49.021.31-0.311.31-0.311.26-0.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News