Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit declines 73.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.68% to Rs 38.77 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 73.88% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.68% to Rs 38.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.38.7746.537.7920.913.5310.402.569.481.877.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News