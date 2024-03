Jio Financial Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jio Leasing Services (JSLS) along with its nominees has invested an amount of Rs. 2.50 crore towards the initial subscription of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC (RILIL), for cash at par.

RILIL, incorporated on 01 February 2024, is a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries). RILIL will be engaged in the business of operating lease of Ships, Vessels and Voyage Charters in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) located at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Gujarat.

