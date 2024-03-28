Bhel, Biocon, Tata Elxsi, JSW Energy in focus

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel): Bhel has received an order from Adani Power Limited for setting up the 2x800 MW Raigarh Phase-II Thermal Power Plant at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The consideration of order is worth Rs 4,000 crore.

IDFC First Bank: Cloverdell Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, is reportedly looking to IDFC First Bank. The company may sell its entire 2.25% stake via block deals and the floor price may be Rs 75 per share, as per reports.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories: The company entered into exclusive distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India Private Limited (SHIPL) to promote and distribute their vaccine brands across private markets in India.

Cyient: Cyient announced a strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) located in Weing, Munich to design 40-seater turboprop aircraft.

Biocon: Biocon announced that it has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), U.K., for its complex formulation Liraglutide (6mg/ml solution for injection in pre-filled pen), which was filed through its European partner, Zentiva.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi and Drer, a global leader in medical and safety technology, have announced a collaboration to advance critical care innovation in India. As part of this collaboration, Drer is expanding its research and development presence by establishing a new Offshore Development Center (ODC) at Tata Elxsi's facility in Pune.

JSW Energy: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 2 April 2024 to consider and approve raising of funds.

