JK Cement gains as Q1 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 185 cr

JK Cement rallied 3.91% to Rs 4,438.45 after the cement maker's consolidated net profit surged 65.57% to Rs 185.31 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 111.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 1.63% to Rs 2,807.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 2,762.63 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Profit before tax was at Rs 273.17 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 54.41% on year on year basis.

EBITDA in the June quarter stood at Rs 486 crore, up 19.12% from Rs 408 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 17.9% as compared to 15.2% registered in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.