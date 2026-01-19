JK Cement slips as Q3 PAT tanks 9% YoY to Rs 174 cr

JK Cement declined 1.69% to Rs 5,792.70 after the company reported an 8.56% tumble in consolidated net profit to Rs 173.61 crore as against Rs 189.87 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 18.18% to Rs 3,463.07 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,930.28 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 268.28 crore, down by 3.93% from Rs 279.26 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA rose 13% YoY to Rs 558 crore, while the EBITDA margin reduced to 16.5% in Q3 FY26.

JK Cement is one of Indias leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the world. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and allied products.