India's forex reserves rise marginally

India's forex reserves rose by USD 392 million to USD 687.19 billion during the week ended January 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by USD 9.809 billion to USD 686.80 billion. For the week ended January 9, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, dipped by USD 1.124 billion to USD 550.866 billion. Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 1.568 billion to USD 112.83 billion during the week while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 39 million to USD 18.739 billion.

