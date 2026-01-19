ACME Solar Holdings elevates Yogesh Kumar Sanklecha as Head of Business Development

ACME Solar Holdings has elevated Yogesh Kumar Sanklecha as Head of Business Development and designated him as Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from 15 January 2026. In this role, he will be heading all Commercial functions of the Group.

Yogesh Kumar Sanklecha is an MBA Gold Medallist and has been associated with the ACME Group for over 25 years, during which he has held several leadership positions across diverse functions and played a pivotal role in shaping the organisation's growth journey. Particularly at ACME Solar in the last few years, he has spearheaded multiple strategic initiatives and has been responsible for driving significant growth in the renewable business, reflecting his strong commercial acumen and deep understanding of the sector.