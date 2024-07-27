Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 344.99% in the June 2024 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 344.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.52% to Rs 268.64 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 344.99% to Rs 44.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 268.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 314.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales268.64314.29 -15 OPM %72.9652.48 -PBDT61.3714.70 317 PBT59.8913.68 338 NP44.8110.07 345

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China defends its manufacturing capacity, asserts world needs more EVs

Latest LIVE: Three army personnel injured in exchange of fire in J-K's Kupwara

Four-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai; 2 rescued, 3 feared trapped

Ariana Grande to Serena Williams: Celebrities at Olympics opening ceremony

Isro, Nasa partner to send Indian 'Gaganyaatri' to ISS after August

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story