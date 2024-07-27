JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 344.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.52% to Rs 268.64 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 344.99% to Rs 44.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 268.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 314.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.268.64314.2972.9652.4861.3714.7059.8913.6844.8110.07

