JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 344.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.52% to Rs 268.64 croreNet profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 344.99% to Rs 44.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.52% to Rs 268.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 314.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales268.64314.29 -15 OPM %72.9652.48 -PBDT61.3714.70 317 PBT59.8913.68 338 NP44.8110.07 345
