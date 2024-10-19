JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 33.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 79.53 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans declined 33.02% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 79.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.79.5365.3562.8967.5117.4124.3115.6922.7911.5417.23

