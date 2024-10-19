Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 33.02% in the September 2024 quarter

JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 33.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 79.53 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Home Loans declined 33.02% to Rs 11.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 79.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales79.5365.35 22 OPM %62.8967.51 -PBDT17.4124.31 -28 PBT15.6922.79 -31 NP11.5417.23 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BSF arrests 3 Bangladeshis attempting to enter Indian territory in Tripura

Judge unseals censored evidence in Trump's 2020 election interference case

Starlink vs Jio: Trai extends satellite spectrum pricing debate deadline

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: IND in need of another partnership

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story