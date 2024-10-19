Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 36.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 8.37% to Rs 299.07 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance declined 36.82% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 299.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 326.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales299.07326.39 -8 OPM %48.3847.83 -PBDT17.6323.44 -25 PBT9.5015.32 -38 NP7.3111.57 -37

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

