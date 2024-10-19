Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 36.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.37% to Rs 299.07 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance declined 36.82% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 299.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 326.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.299.07326.3948.3847.8317.6323.449.5015.327.3111.57

