JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.80 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net loss of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reported to Rs 37.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 65.61% to Rs 33.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.6997.9631.4089.59-37.1413.08-37.7812.44-37.809.37

