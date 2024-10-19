Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 68.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 32.20% to Rs 271.31 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 68.53% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.20% to Rs 271.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 205.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales271.31205.22 32 OPM %7.686.83 -PBDT11.336.46 75 PBT11.046.16 79 NP8.144.83 69

