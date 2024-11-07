JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 263.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 154.42% to Rs 3.74 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 263.04% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 154.42% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.741.4770.5965.312.280.782.230.781.670.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News