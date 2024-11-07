Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 263.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 154.42% to Rs 3.74 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 263.04% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 154.42% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.741.47 154 OPM %70.5965.31 -PBDT2.280.78 192 PBT2.230.78 186 NP1.670.46 263

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

