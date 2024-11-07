Ranjit Securities standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Ranjit Securities rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

