Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ranjit Securities standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Ranjit Securities rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.27 -22 OPM %28.5770.37 -PBDT0.290.32 -9 PBT0.280.30 -7 NP0.200.19 5

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

