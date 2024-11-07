Organic Coatings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net Loss of Organic Coatings reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.165.19 19 OPM %-2.606.55 -PBDT-0.480.01 PL PBT-0.70-0.22 -218 NP-0.70-0.22 -218

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

