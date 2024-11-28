John Cockerill India inks MoU with SAIL

John Cockerill India announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to promote advanced green steel solutions in India.

Under this MoU, the parties will collaborate to transform iron and steelmaking in India, focusing on sustainable green steel solutions. Key areas include a joint venture in cold rolling and processing for carbon steel, integrating green hydrogen into steelmaking, and incorporating John Cockerills technologies into SAILs future projects.

This partnership with SAIL allows John Cockerill to leverage its combined strengths and innovative capabilities to make a real impact on reducing carbon emissions and shaping a more sustainable and competitive steel sector in India both now and for the future.

The company is committed to helping Indias steel industry transition to greener, more sustainable production processes. This MoU reflects a shared dedication to addressing pressing environmental challenges while strengthening the competitiveness of Indias steel industry.

Franis David Martino, CEO and chairman of John Cockerill India, said, By leveraging our technologies, we can drive meaningful change in decarbonization and sustainable steelmaking. John Cockerill is proud to contribute to the growth of Indias steel sector through this transformative partnership with SAIL.

By combining our expertise and innovative technologies, we aim to deliver impactful solutions that enhance production efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and position Indian steel producers as leaders on the global stage. Together, we can create meaningful advancements that drive sustainability and competitiveness in the industry.

John Cockerill India is engaged in the conception, manufacture, and installation of reversible cold rolling mills. It has developed a wide range of technologies in the fields of processing lines, rolling mills, and thermal and chemical processes. It also supplies auxiliary steel treatment equipment. It has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America, Russia.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive, and defence industries and for sale in export markets.

John Cockerill fell 0.44% to Rs 4,713.65 while Steel Authority of India jumped 3.97% to close at Rs 229.35 on the BSE.

