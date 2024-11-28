Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money contracts 0.20% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 0.20% on weekly basis

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation drifted lower by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.57 lakh crore as on November 22, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.20% on the week to Rs 47.24 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 6% on a year ago basis compared to 4.3% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation gained 1.3% so far while the reserve money has risen by 2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Hemant Soren takes oath as 14th CM of Jharkhand

1,500 Kerala govt staff found drawing pensions meant for the poor and old

Govt collected Rs 1.44 trn toll at highway plazas under PPP since 2000

Ozonetel Launches 'CXi Switch' for Instant Customer Engagement

Delhi Grap-IV curbs flouted: Report cites construction at officials' houses

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story