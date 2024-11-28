Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ministry of Power to invest Rs 9.12 lakh crore to expand power transmission infrastructure by 2031-32

Ministry of Power to invest Rs 9.12 lakh crore to expand power transmission infrastructure by 2031-32

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Union Ministry of Power plans to invest Rs 9.12 lakh crore to expand power transmission infrastructure in the country by 2031-32, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik has informed the Rajya Sabha. According to the National Electricity Plan (Transmission), 1.91 lakh kilometres (km) of transmission lines and 1274 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA) of transformation capacity would be added (at 220 kV and above voltage level) in the 10-year period from 2022-23 to 2031-32. Additionally, 33.25 GW of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bi-pole links are also planned, the minister noted.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

