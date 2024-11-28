China's Shanghai Composite index drops 0.43%

Asian stocks ended mixed in thin cautious trade on Thursday amid the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Amid much uncertainty about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff policies and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path, investors looked ahead to a key economic meeting of Chinese policymakers next month, where there could be more stimulus actions to boost the struggling economy.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.43 percent to 3,295.70 due to prevailing uncertainty around U.S. policies against China. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.20 percent to 19,366.96.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News