Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 75.60% to Rs 995.96 crore

Net profit of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reported to Rs 36.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.60% to Rs 995.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 567.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales995.96567.18 76 OPM %5.68-6.34 -PBDT65.63-37.70 LP PBT49.06-54.10 LP NP36.15-41.02 LP

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

