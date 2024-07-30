Nikkei edges up 0.15%, Unemployment down to 2.5%

The Nikkei average edged up 0.15 percent to 38,525.95 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent lower at 2,754.45.
The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.23, shy of forecasts for 1.24 - which also would have been unchanged.
The participation rate was 63.7 percent - exceeding expectations for 63.4 percent and up from 63.3 percent in the previous month.
