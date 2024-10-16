Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Joint Parliamentary Committee discusses Waqf Amendment Bill

Joint Parliamentary Committee discusses Waqf Amendment Bill

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, convened in the national capital yesterday. Chaired by Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal, the meeting focused on discussing the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995.

Representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs were present to provide insights into the bill's objectives and potential benefits. The amendments aim to address existing shortcomings in the administration and management of Waqf properties, ensuring more efficient and effective oversight.

The JPC, tasked with scrutinizing the bill, is expected to submit its report to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session. The committee's recommendations will play a crucial role in determining the final shape of the legislation.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

