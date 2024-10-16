Joint Parliamentary Committee discusses Waqf Amendment Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, convened in the national capital yesterday. Chaired by Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal, the meeting focused on discussing the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995.

Representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs were present to provide insights into the bill's objectives and potential benefits. The amendments aim to address existing shortcomings in the administration and management of Waqf properties, ensuring more efficient and effective oversight.

The JPC, tasked with scrutinizing the bill, is expected to submit its report to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session. The committee's recommendations will play a crucial role in determining the final shape of the legislation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp