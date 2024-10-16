JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 88.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.55% to Rs 217.88 crore

Net loss of JM Financial Credit Solutions reported to Rs 88.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.55% to Rs 217.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.217.88318.327.0554.65-106.0224.74-107.1323.44-88.4317.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp