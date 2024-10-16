JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 88.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales decline 31.55% to Rs 217.88 crore

Net loss of JM Financial Credit Solutions reported to Rs 88.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.55% to Rs 217.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales217.88318.32 -32 OPM %7.0554.65 -PBDT-106.0224.74 PL PBT-107.1323.44 PL NP-88.4317.39 PL

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

