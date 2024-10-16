Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's infrastructure division bags 'significant' order for Agra Metro Network

L&T's infrastructure division bags 'significant' order for Agra Metro Network

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that the company's heavy civil infrastructure vertical has secured a 'significant' order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) for the design and construction of Agra Metro Phase 1, Line-2.

The stretch will run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The scope of works involves design and construction of a vital 15.09 km elevated viaduct, 14 stations and 2.61 km depot connecting the metro line from Sadar Bazar to PAC Depot.

Architectural finishes for the stations, as well as electrical & mechanical works are also in scope.

The project, which will mark a key milestone in enhancing urban mobility in Agra, is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 30 months.

S V Desai, whole-time director & sr executive vice-president (Infrastructure), L&T, said: "L&T remains at the forefront of urban infrastructure development and contributing to the modernisation of India's metro networks in line with its strategic goals. This project will leverage L&Ts extensive expertise in engineering and high-quality execution.

More From This Section

Nifty slips below 25,000; IT shares decline

IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BEML gains on bagging Rs 867-cr contract for high-speed rail

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 88.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Akums Drugs gains on inking distribution agreement with Triple Hair Inc.

As per L&T's internal classification, the value of the aforementioned contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 11.74% to Rs 2,785.72 crore on 15.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,119.82 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 3518.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: First session washed out due to rain

LIVE news: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

What's driven this Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock up 223% in 1 year; Details

Crackdown on immigrants: Sweden offers Rs 28 lakh to foreigners to leave

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, Auto stocks drag Sensex 400 pts lower, to 81,400, Nifty at 24,950

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story