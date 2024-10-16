L&T's infrastructure division bags 'significant' order for Agra Metro Network

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that the company's heavy civil infrastructure vertical has secured a 'significant' order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) for the design and construction of Agra Metro Phase 1, Line-2. The stretch will run from Agra Cantonment to Kalindi Vihar. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The scope of works involves design and construction of a vital 15.09 km elevated viaduct, 14 stations and 2.61 km depot connecting the metro line from Sadar Bazar to PAC Depot. Architectural finishes for the stations, as well as electrical & mechanical works are also in scope.

The project, which will mark a key milestone in enhancing urban mobility in Agra, is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 30 months.

S V Desai, whole-time director & sr executive vice-president (Infrastructure), L&T, said: "L&T remains at the forefront of urban infrastructure development and contributing to the modernisation of India's metro networks in line with its strategic goals. This project will leverage L&Ts extensive expertise in engineering and high-quality execution.

As per L&T's internal classification, the value of the aforementioned contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customerfocused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit rose 11.74% to Rs 2,785.72 crore on 15.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,119.82 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 3518.80 on the BSE.

