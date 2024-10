Kilburn Engineering has received new orders totalling Rs 35.02 crore.

M.E Energy, the wholly owned subsidiary of Kilburn has bagged orders aggregating Rs. 45.91 crore during the year till date.

On a consolidated basis, the Company has received orders/LoIs amounting to Rs.260.27 crore, during the year till date.

