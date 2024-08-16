Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Steel announces acquisition of 66.67% economic interest in M Res NSW

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
JSW Steel announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V has completed the acquisition of 66.67% economic interest in M Res NSW by way of acquisition of its non-voting Class B shares.

M Res NSW owns a 30% interest in Golden M NSW (Golden M), the proposed ultimate owner of Illawarra Coal Holdings(Illawarra Metallurgical Coal).

The transaction for sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal by South32 to Golden M is expected to close in September 2024.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

