Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services appoints Chief Business Officer - Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has appointed Bijoy Thaplial as the Chief Business Officer - Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments.

With over 27 years of experience, Bijoy will lead Quiklyz (the vehicle leasing and subscription business), identify and foster meaningful alliances and strengthen the execution strategy across all payment products. He will focus on advancing leasing strategies, fostering partnerships, and improving payment and lending solutions to drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction.

Bijoy has a career spanning various leadership roles across major financial institutions at Axis Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered UAE, HDFC Bank, GE-SBI Cards and INDAL where he consistently delivered strategic growth and operational excellence. He holds a post graduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, and a Masters in Commerce from Pune University.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp