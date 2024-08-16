Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services appoints Chief Business Officer - Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services appoints Chief Business Officer - Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has appointed Bijoy Thaplial as the Chief Business Officer - Leasing, Partnerships, and Payments.

With over 27 years of experience, Bijoy will lead Quiklyz (the vehicle leasing and subscription business), identify and foster meaningful alliances and strengthen the execution strategy across all payment products. He will focus on advancing leasing strategies, fostering partnerships, and improving payment and lending solutions to drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction.

Bijoy has a career spanning various leadership roles across major financial institutions at Axis Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered UAE, HDFC Bank, GE-SBI Cards and INDAL where he consistently delivered strategic growth and operational excellence. He holds a post graduate diploma in management from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune, and a Masters in Commerce from Pune University.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

LIVE: J&K elections from Sept 18 to Oct 1; Haryana to vote on Oct 1, results on Oct 4

J-K Assembly polls from Sept 18; Haryana votes on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4

Tata Sons chairman to co-chair task force for reshaping Andhra Pradesh

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 16: Sensex climbs 1,331 pts; Nifty near 24,550; IT, Banks shine

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story