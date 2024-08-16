Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Suzlon Energy approves modification in merger scheme

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 August 2024

The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 16 August 2024 has approved modification to the scheme of amalgamation involving merger by absorption of Suzlon Global Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with Suzlon Energy as approved by the Board on 2 May 2024, to change the Appointed Date to 15 August 2024 or such other date as may be approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench from the earlier Appointed Date of 1 December 2024.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

