JSW Steel consolidated steel production at 6.35 Mnt in Q1 FY25

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the first quarter of FY 2024-25 at 6.35 million tonnes. The Crude Steel production was lower by 1% YoY and 6% QoQ mainly due to a planned maintenance shutdowns.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 87% for Q1 FY25.

The break-up of production is as below: (Mnt)

Particulars Q1 FY25 Q4 FY24 Q1 FY24 QoQ YoY Indian Operations 6.12 6.54 6.19 -6% -1% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.23 0.25 0.24 Consolidated Production 6.35 6.79 6.43 -6% -1% JSW Ispat Special Products (Merged from 31/07/23) - - 0.18 Total Combined Volumes 6.35 6.79 6.61 -6% -4%

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

