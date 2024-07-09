Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R S Software (India) consolidated net profit rises 206.00% in the June 2024 quarter

R S Software (India) consolidated net profit rises 206.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 69.22% to Rs 18.75 crore

Net profit of R S Software (India) rose 206.00% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.22% to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.7511.08 69 OPM %36.2123.01 -PBDT6.852.55 169 PBT5.501.41 290 NP4.591.50 206

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kathua ambush: Road speaks of violence that was, stiff resistance by troops

Heart-wrenching if innocent kids die: PM Modi's message to Putin on Ukraine

Premium

Honda sales on top gear; gap with Hero reduces to 45,000 units in June

LIVE: India ready to cooperate in all ways for restoration of peace, PM Modi tells Putin

EU warns of data 'black holes' amid efforts to uncover shadow bank risk

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story