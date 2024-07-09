Infosys announces strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm

Infosys today announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Sector Alarm, one of Europe's leading providers in security, who are partially owned by global investment firm KKR, to transform their core enterprise business systems on the cloud.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will work closely with Sector Alarm to migrate their disparate, on-premises Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform onto Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (F&O), helping them modernize their financial and business operating models. Capitalizing on Infosys' digital transformation capabilities, the Microsoft platform will enable Sector Alarm to streamline finances, gain business insights, and help seamlessly integrate with their existing CRM platform.

Infosys was chosen by Sector Alarm for its proven track record in the Nordics region, experience with PE customers, deep domain expertise in cloud-powered ERP transformation, and next-gen Application Management Services (AMS). By leveraging the power of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O will also help Sector Alarm to streamline business processes, enable higher customer retention and acquisition, improve customer experience, protect employee experience, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership of new systems. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O implementation will take place in a phased manner across eight European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Finland, Italy, and France.

