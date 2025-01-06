Jubilant Food hits 52-week high as revenue climbs 56% YoY in Q3

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Jubilant FoodWorks added 1.25% to Rs 768.35 after the company's consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 2,153.2 crore, jumped 56.2% year-on-year.

Jubilant FoodWorks standalone revenue from operations advanced 18.9% YoY to Rs 1,611.1 crore in Q3.

The company added that Dominos India Like-for-Like (LFL) growth came in at 12.5%, while Dominos Turkey LFL growth (Post-IAS-29) came in at 3.2%.

As of the quarters end, the JFL Group network reached 3,260 stores, with a net addition of 130 stores during the quarter.

Dominos India opened 60 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,139 stores, while Dominos Turkey opened 25 net new stores, ending the quarter with 738 stores.

Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food service companies. Its group network comprises 3,130 stores across six markets: India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The Group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brandsDollar's, Popeyes, and Dunkin'and' two own brandsHongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrandCOFFY in Turkey.

The company's net profit fell 26.4% to Rs 71.5 crore on a 42.8% increase in revenue to Rs 1,954.7 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

